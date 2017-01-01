I have first hand knowledge of the darker side of things and a mentality based on my perspective as an Indigenous person. I know how hard it was to build my credit (720+), pay all debts, and raise my children who were living with me. I had a glimpse of my ability to become a positive member of society. Can I get society to learn my story and work with me?
My children, grandchildren, and myself are the only LameBulls in the state of Colorado. My father was Lewlyn Friday.
I want to work with my community and start a non-profit company that cleans up small areas of the city. I want to live-stream myself, my thoughts as I lead a small group. I want to work with the City of Denver.
I want to learn all my tribal customs and ways.
Possibly, I want to start a Native American Resource Center. I want to help all offenders returning to the community.
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